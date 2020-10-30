Left Menu
OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik schools from 2021-22: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Friday said 27 per cent seats in Sainik schools will be reserved for other backward classes (OBCs) from the academic session of 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:22 IST
OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik schools from 2021-22: Defence Secretary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Friday said 27 per cent seats in Sainik schools will be reserved for other backward classes (OBCs) from the academic session of 2021-22. The Sainik Schools Society, which works under the Ministry of Defence, manages 33 such residential schools in the country.

"OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from the year 2021-22," Kumar said on Twitter and posted images of an October 13 circular that was sent to principals of all Sainik schools across the country. The circular said 67 per cent of the seats in a Sainik school are reserved for candidates from the state or the Union Territory in which the school is located and the remaining 33 per cent is reserved for those who come from outside that state or UT. These two lists will be termed List A and List B. The circular said within each list, 15 per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent seats are for Scheduled Tribes and 27 per cent seats are for non-creamy layer OBCs.

It stated this reservation policy will come into effect from the academic session of 2021-22..

