TN allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from Nov

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said. Using upto 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:21 IST
Easing curbs further, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures. Suburban train services, as per the Central government's decision, are "allowed" to resume.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release. As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

Using upto 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10. SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

