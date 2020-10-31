Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from Nov

Easing curbs further, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:01 IST
TN allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from Nov
Announcing the new relaxations, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said religious, cultural, social, political and entertainment events could be held from November 16 and upto 100 people could take part. Image Credit: ANI

Easing curbs further, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Announcing the new relaxations, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said religious, cultural, social, political and entertainment events could be held from November 16 and upto 100 people could take part.

He declared the fresh relaxations following consultations with experts, and top government officials. Suburban train services may resume, he said in an official release, adding, however, a decision in this regard has to be taken by the Central government.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, besides hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, the chief minister said. As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

Schools, which were closed in March, are set to resume. Though the government had earlier announced that students in classes from 10 to 12 would be permitted to go to schools on a voluntary basis from October 1, the movie was dropped subsequently in view of concerns over the virus spread.

Using upto 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, and multiplexes and zoos and amusement parks shall all resume functioning from November 10. The SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

With the easing of curbs, most restrictions have been lifted. Wholesale fruit dealers would be allowed to work at the Koyambedu complex from November 2.

Fruit and vegetable retailers shall be permitted at Koyambedu premises from November 16. The upper limit has been enhanced for participation in weddings, funerals and now upto 100 people may take part in such gatherings.

Shoots -television and cinema- could be done by deploying "not more than 150 personnel." Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places, in general, would continue to be out of bounds for people and restrictions such as these would continue till November 30. International air travel shall continue to be banned except for routes permitted by the Union Home Ministry.

For those coming into Tamil Nadu from other states/ union territories (barring Puducherry) 'e- registration' would continue to be implemented. Also, for people visiting Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud the prior registration shall be followed.

Palaniswami appealed to people to follow norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like wearing masks and help contain the virus. The rate of infection has been brought under 7.30 per cent due to the work of doctors, Palaniswami said and pointed out that in the past one week the number of new cases was below 3,000.

Also, the active cases were in the range of only about 25,000, he added.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sardar Patel could have changed the demographic look of the country : Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy Saturday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for being instrumental in the integration of princely states into India and said he could have changed the demographic look of the country had the...

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel as country observes 'National Unity Day'

India on Saturday observed National Unity Day to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with the president, the prime minister and a host of other dignitaries recalling his iron-willed leadership and patriotism...

Clinical SRH bowlers restrict RCB to 120/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 120 for seven in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. SRH strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular...

IPL 13: SRH's spirited bowling restrict RCB to 120/7

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 1207 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, the in-form opener Davdutt Padikkal 5 lost his wicket early as San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020