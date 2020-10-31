UK PM Johnson to impose England national lockdown until Dec. 2 - ITV

UK PM Johnson to impose England national lockdown until Dec. 2 - ITVReuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:26 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will impose a new month-long national lockdown in England until Dec. 2, ITV's political editor said on Saturday.
All but essential shops will be asked to close and people should no longer meet family or friends indoors, Robert Peston said. Schools, universities and courts will remain open, he said.
