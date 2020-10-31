Left Menu
Despite COVID-19 spike, Kenya plans for full reopening of schools

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:41 IST
Despite COVID-19 spike, Kenya plans for full reopening of schools
Despite the current spike in COVID-19 infections in Kenya, the ministries of Health and Education are planning on the full reopening of schools at an advanced stage, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

The plan to recall all learners back to school is anchored on the fact that keeping them at home any longer will harm their well-being more, resulting in long-lasting effects on their lives in the future. However, concerns over the preparedness of schools and adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures still abound.

According to Education CS, George Magoha the ministry will hold a crisis meeting any time from next week with stakeholders to discuss new opening dates and how the school calendar will be implemented.

"We are going to meet as stakeholders soon and also as the government, and when the time comes, we may be bold enough if we have a consensus to tell you when the rest of the schools shall reopen," he said.

His comments came a day after acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said emerging medical evidence showed that children between 10 and 19 years have the mildest form of the disease and are unlikely to transmit it as highly as was initially postulated.

Speaking while inspecting new desks at Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Nairobi, Magoha called on parents and learners to patiently wait for the government's announcement.

