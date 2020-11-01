TNAU pays tribute to Agri minister

The Tamil Nadu AgriculturalUniversity (TNAU) here on Sunday paid tributes to stateAgriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, who died in Chennai afterbattling COVID-19

TNAU Vice-Chancellor N Kumar led officials and teachingand non-teaching staff in paying floral tributes toDoraikkannu, who was the Pro-Chancellor of the university inhis capacity as the Agriculture Minister

A condolence meeting would be held on Monday in memory ofthe Minister, who died on Saturday night at a privatehospital in Chennai, a release said.