Delegation of 5 Tiwa organisations submit memorandum to CM

Accordingly, the Assam State Capital Regional Development Authority Act 2017 was passed. The delegation also demanded inclusion of 124 Tiwa villages under the jurisdiction of Tiwa Autonomous Council which were left out and also demanded that the delimitation exercise be conducted in the constituencies under the Council areas.

03-11-2020
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of five Tiwa organisations, led by All Tiwa Students Union, on Tuesday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and submitted a memorandum of their demands. The Tiwa delegation demanded the exclusion of Tiwa villages from the ambit of Assam State Capital Region.

For the development of Guwahati as an important international trade centre, Sonowal had announced the formation of Assam State Capital Region in 2016, encompassing Guwahati and its peripheral areas in line with the National Capital Region. Accordingly, the Assam State Capital Regional Development Authority Act 2017 was passed.

The delegation also demanded inclusion of 124 Tiwa villages under the jurisdiction of Tiwa Autonomous Council which were left out and also demanded that the delimitation exercise be conducted in the constituencies under the Council areas. The chief minister gave a patient hearing to all their demands and assured the delegation that the government would sincerely consider all the demands to find a lasting solution to the issues, an official release said.

