Students should remain in schools despite COVID-19 outbreaks, says KNUT

As the Ministry of Health prepares to fully reopen schools, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has urged parents to be calm, according to a news report by Kenyams.co.ke.

In an interview on November 4, Sossion stated that Grade 4, Class 8, and Form 4 students should remain in schools despite COVID-19 breaking out in learning institutions.

The Nominated MP's remarks came a day after 52 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) candidates at Kolanya Boys High School in Busia County tested positive for Covid-19.

"Parents should not be worried. Learners who are in school cannot go home, even medically it would be a mistake.

"If you say that students at Kolanya Boys High School should go back home, you will be enhancing the spread of the disease at the community level," Sossion stated.

He added that students who were recalled to schools in the first reopening phase on October 12 were part of a test by the Education Ministry under CS Magoha.

The Ministry wanted to ascertain the level of preparedness of schools before other grades were allowed to resume studies.

Sossion detailed that students were safer in schools rather than at home, adding that schools should reopen fully as Covid-19 is set to remain with us for a long time.