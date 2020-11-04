Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision on reopening schools for classes 9 to 12 after consultations with parents on Nov 9: TN govt

Hence, school principals would hold consultation meetings on November 9 with parents and parent-teacher association office-bearers on re-starting classes for 9th to 12th standards, the statement said. The meetings would start at 10 am on that day in government, state-aided and private schools across Tamil Nadu by following COVID-19 preventive measures.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:41 IST
Decision on reopening schools for classes 9 to 12 after consultations with parents on Nov 9: TN govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A decision on opening schools for classes 9 to 12 would be taken after seeking the opinion of parents on November 9, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Wednesday. The move to hold consultations comes days after Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said that schools would start functioning from November 16 for standards between 9 to 12.

There were however concerns in certain quarters over reopening schools in view of the pandemic, and media and newspapers reflected such opinions, an official release here said. Hence, school principals would hold consultation meetings on November 9 with parents and parent-teacher association office-bearers on re-starting classes for 9th to 12th standards, the statement said.

The meetings would start at 10 am on that day in government, state-aided and private schools across Tamil Nadu by following COVID-19 preventive measures. "Parents of students from classes 9 to 12 can put forth their opinions in the meetings and those who could not, may send letters voicing their views," School Education Department, Principal Secretary, Dheeraj Kumar said in the release.

Based on the decisions taken in such meetings, the government would announce a decision on reopening schools, he said. The move to reopen schools from November 16 for classes 9 to 12 was taken following consultations with experts and also considering several holidays ahead in the academic year, the government said.

Also, educationists and parents also had requested reopening schools for students who would have to sit for public examinations. Under such circumstances, it was decided to reopen schools for higher standards since classroom learning would facilitate easy understanding and avenues like the 'Kalvi' television channel initiative or virtual learning may not give complete satisfaction of learning, the government clarified.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ candidates surf rainbow wave to victory in U.S. elections

Adds additional quotes throughout By Hugo GreenhalghLONDON, Nov 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT candidates have surfed a rainbow wave to victory in the U.S. elections with a series of historic wins, including Sarah McBride becoming the ...

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020