Seminar on Maha's film and entertainment sector from Nov 5

The seminar will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Deshmukh, Maharashtra Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar as well as representatives from the film, theater and entertainment industry, it said. The seminar is expected to provide concrete instructions and guidance for the formulation of a film, media and entertainment policy of the state as well as provide a conducive environment for growth of the sector..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:13 IST
Contours of a policy for the film and entertainment sector in Maharashtra will be discussed at a three-day seminar beginning here on Thursday, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Wednesday. He said the online seminar, to be held from November 5 to 7, has been organised by Maharashtra Film Theater and Cultural Development Corporation.

Maharashtra is the origin of Indian cinema and has always been ahead in the field of film, entertainment, and media. "Maharashtra Film Theater and Cultural Development Corporation has organized a three-day seminar on 'Panorama Invasion Film Media and Entertainment Policy for Maharashtra' with the main objective of having a policy for the film and media entertainment sector," the minister said.

The inaugural session will begin online and the seminar will be open to all through Facebook Live and YouTube. The aim of the seminar is to strengthen Maharashtra's lead in the field, establish state film production and entertainment media hubs, and promote modern technology in the entertainment field, an official statement said.

The topics to be covered during the event include accelerating the film and entertainment media sector, setting up world-class shooting centers in the state, giving industrial status to the sector, and providing a positive environment for its growth, the statement said. The seminar will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Deshmukh, Maharashtra Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar as well as representatives from the film, theater, and entertainment industry, it said.

The seminar is expected to provide concrete instructions and guidance for the formulation of a film, media, and entertainment policy of the state as well as provide a conducive environment for growth of the sector.

