NSDC launches 'Project Future Ready' to impart career skills to 1 lakh students

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in partnership with American India Foundation, Dell Technologies and University of Mumbai has launched 'Project Future Ready' to equip students with career skills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:59 IST
Representative Image

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in partnership with American India Foundation, Dell Technologies, and University of Mumbai has launched 'Project Future Ready' to equip students with career skills. The project is set to impact over 1 lakh students in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, of which 60 percent are females.

"The project aims to provide skills development for these students through career mentoring, leveraging online skilling platforms and providing market aligned skills training for employability and inculcating entrepreneurial mind-set," a release stated. On completion of the program, the students will receive a certification from NSDC and the University of Mumbai.

The partnership focuses on building capacity and certifying 200 college faculties by the University of Mumbai's Garware Institute of Career Education and Development (GICED) as multi-skilled career mentors. Each of these trained faculties will further engage with 500 aspiring youth by conducting workshops on career guidance in colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai.

These students will also be trained by NSDC through its skill India platform to develop employability skills through customized courses for interview preparedness, communication, soft skills, among others. NSDC MD and CEO Manish Kumar said, "The young workforce requires skills for the jobs of the future. Core functional knowledge and competencies enhance individual's ability to secure a job, offering them an edge in the work environment too." Dell Technologies India President and Managing Director Alok Ohrie said, "With 'Project Future Ready', we want to encourage students to enhance their skillsets, be future job-creators and contribute towards a brighter and a prosperous India." Mathew Joseph, Country Director, American India Foundation said, "A rapidly evolving employment landscape, brought on by the global pandemic, has necessitated that skilling be reoriented towards the needs of the hour."

