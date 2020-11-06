Left Menu
Angie Motshekga satisfied with preparedness for matric exams

Following the oversight visit, the Minister and the MEC expressed their satisfaction with the level of preparedness shown by the school authorities and the enthusiasm of the candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:58 IST
“Our monitoring gives us confidence that with the successes of Day 1 around the country, we are set for a great examination period,” said the Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Basic Education Department says day one of the matric exams went well without any major incidents throughout the country.

The Class of 2020 sat for English Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language Paper 1 examination on Thursday. The examinations were scheduled for 9 am and 2 pm.

The Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, accompanied by Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, visited Sekano-Ntoane Senior Secondary in Soweto on Thursday to monitor the first examination.

"Our monitoring gives us confidence that with the successes of Day 1 around the country, we are set for a great examination period," said the Minister.

According to the department, five provinces (KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo) experienced COVID-19 cases and these were handled well within the hygiene protocols, as stipulated by the Health Department.

In KwaZulu-Natal, three learners reported their diagnosis to the school authorities and used a separate gate to enter the school premises. They were accommodated in a separate isolation room and provided with an invigilator, who observed the health and hygiene protocols at all times.

"We are encouraged by the level of maturity and responsibility shown by our candidates in KwaZulu-Natal," said the Minister.

According to the health and hygiene protocols, the invigilator sits five metres from the leaners in a well-ventilated room.

Upon completion of the examination, the invigilator uses latex gloves to put the answer sheet in a sealable plastic bag. The plastic bag is then sanitized and put with the rest of the batch.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

