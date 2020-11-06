Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Beacon of hope': Bangladesh opens first school for transgender students

"People who are transgender are also human beings, they too have a right to education, to live a dignified life," said Abdur Rahman Azad, one of clerics who transformed the top floor of a three-storey building into the madrasa, an Islamic religious school. The students will learn to read the Quran and the basic principles of Islam, but will also be taught Bengali, English, maths and receive some vocational training.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:52 IST
'Beacon of hope': Bangladesh opens first school for transgender students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A religious charity has opened the first school in Bangladesh for hijras, a transgender community whose members face widespread discrimination in the mostly conservative Muslim society and often live in abject poverty.

Ostracised by their families, hijras are often banished from their homes at a young age. With no formal education, many are forced into begging and sex work. "People who are transgender are also human beings, they too have a right to education, to live a dignified life," said Abdur Rahman Azad, one of clerics who transformed the top floor of a three-storey building into the madrasa, an Islamic religious school.

The students will learn to read the Quran and the basic principles of Islam, but will also be taught Bengali, English, maths and receive some vocational training. "We have a plan to open schools for them across the country so that no one is deprived of education. We are starting with just over 100 students, who will learn Islamic and vocational subjects. We wish to turn them into human resources."

The government estimates there are about 10,000 hijras in Bangladesh but rights groups say the figure could be as high as 1.5 million in the country of more than 160 million people. Despite a landmark government's decision in 2013 to recognise hijras as a third gender, they remain marginalised in a country where same-sex sexual activity is illegal.

"I'm so thrilled. This school is a beacon of hope," said Sona Solani, 30, a student at the school. "We're always looked down upon. We are not accepted anywhere, not even in our own house," she told Reuters, her voice choked with emotion.

"I want to show the society that we can stand as equals and prove that we're not limited to begging, that our lives are much bigger than that."

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition complying with sports code

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. The direction by a special bench of Justices H...

Vedanta Q2 profit slumps 62 pc to Rs 824 cr

Vedanta on Friday reported 61.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 824 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the back of one time tax expense. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,158 crore in the year-ago peri...

Bengal tops the chart in political killings; I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the killings : Amit Shah.

Bengal tops the chart in political killings I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the killings Amit Shah....

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020