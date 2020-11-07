Left Menu
Development News Edition

GB Pant college protest: Students call off hunger strike

Five students of GB Pant Engineering College, who were on a hunger strike against non-inclusion of the institute in the admission counselling of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University this year, called off the fast on Saturday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 12:08 IST
GB Pant college protest: Students call off hunger strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five students of GB Pant Engineering College, who were on a hunger strike against non-inclusion of the institute in the admission counselling of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University this year, called off the fast on Saturday morning. The students began the hunger strike on Tuesday. They had been protesting outside Vikas Sadan in north Delhi.

"The condition of the students was not good. They also have to appear for their exam so they have called off their fast. However, we will begin a relay hunger strike with different students," one of the agitating students said. In March last year, the Delhi Cabinet approved the construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic at Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over Rs 520 crore.

However, there has been no official word on the college's non-inclusion in the counselling process for admission, other than the announcement of plans to make it part of the yet-to-be-established Delhi Skills University.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GoZero Mobility drives in new range of performance e-bikes

British electric bike and lifestyle brand GoZero Mobility on Saturday launched a new line of performance e-bikes in India, priced between Rs 19,999-34,999. The company launched three models - the Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro priced...

Kerala govt grants Rs 20 lakh aid for education of children of prisoners

The Kerala government has granted a fund of Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance for the education of children of jail inmates. A total of Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned for the assistance of their basic education and Rs 5 lakh as the aid for...

Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas gets 3-month extension for Rajasthan oil block

Vedanta Ltds oil and gas arm Cairn has got a further three-month extension of license for its prolific Rajasthan oil block pending settlement of a dispute over USD 520 million cost recovery. The license to explore and produce oil and gas fr...

Qualifier 2: Upbeat Sunrisers hold edge over inconsistent Delhi Capitals

Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier here on Sunday. The past couple of weeks have been a pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020