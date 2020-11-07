Left Menu
AIIMS Delhi & CMC Vellore enlisted under Swastha Sathi scheme

Beneficiaries of the West Bengal governments Swastha Sathi health scheme will now be able to avail free treatment at AIIMS, Delhi and CMC, Vellore after the two medical establishments were enlisted under the ambit of the scheme, an official said on Saturday.

Beneficiaries of the West Bengal governments Swastha Sathi health scheme will now be able to avail free treatment at AIIMS, Delhi and CMC, Vellore after the two medical establishments were enlisted under the ambit of the scheme, an official said on Saturday. "We have several thousands of people from West Bengal who go for treatment to Vellore's CMC as well to the AIIMS. We have seen that the patient parties have to bear huge expenses making it tough for them to continue the treatment there for long. Seeing this we decided to enrol these two hospitals under our Swastha Sathi scheme," he said.

All beneficiaries registered with the Swasthya Sathi scheme will be able to avail free treatment in these two hospitals, he said. Under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, people get free treatment in all the government and several private hospitals across the state. Christian Medical College, Vellore and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi are the latest additions.

Around 11.7 lakh people in West Bengal have been enrolled under the Swastha Sathi scheme to avail absolute cashless treatment at the over 1,500 hospitals in the state hospitals enlisted under this scheme. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in 2016 floated the scheme to provide free-of-cost health services for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs five lakh per annum per family.

Under the scheme, there is no cap on the family size and parents from both the spouses are included. The entire premium is borne by the state government and no contribution from the beneficiary is required for the scheme.

