LSR student's suicide: Students, women groups stage stir in Delhi

Students and women groups staged protests in Delhi on Monday, demanding justice for a student of the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women, who allegedly committed suicide last week over concerns of pursuing education in view of the poor financial conditions of her family.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:29 IST
Students and women groups staged protests in Delhi on Monday, demanding justice for a student of the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women, who allegedly committed suicide last week over concerns of pursuing education in view of the poor financial conditions of her family. Aishwarya, an IAS aspirant, was found hanging at her Shadnagar house in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 2. In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the 19-year-old woman said she did not want to burden her parents with her educational expenses, police said.

While members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested outside the residence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", the Left-affiliated All India Students 'Association (AISA) staged an agitation outside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty. According to the police, seven NSUI members were detained for a few hours and a case was registered against them under the Disaster Management Act.

"Scholarships are to reward a student's academic achievement and educational prowess. Be it while starting your career or studying in high school to grow new abilities, receiving a scholarship is a prominent achievement. The Indian education system begets issues in it. One of the major issues is the increase in the cost of college, school and university fees," NSUI national secretary Lokesh Chugh said. "The student from Telangana committed suicide after being denied scholarship for over a year by the government. She had written to the administration about the problems she was facing but unfortunately, received no response from the authorities. This is just a recent example of how imperative scholarships are for students. When the government delays the provision of funds to students, it puts them and their families under immense pressure," he added.

LSR principal Suman Sharma, however, denied that the student had reached out to the college authorities. "We have a counsellor at the college to help students if they are facing any challenges emotionally or mentally. However, nobody knew about her state of mind. It is unfortunate, we wish she had reached out either to her teachers or the counsellor or anybody in the college," she said.

In a statement, the AISA said, "We pledge to stand and struggle in solidarity with all the forces dedicated to deliver justice to the family and the student community. We demand that all the un-disbursed fellowships and scholarships be disbursed immediately to both the grieving family and the student community." The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) said "in a country where the gross enrolment ratio of girl students into higher educational institutions shows a pathetically skewed figure, a girl such as the LSR student, who struggled to reach Delhi with the dream for education, has been killed". "We believe that the present government ruled by the BJP not only has been criminal in its actions towards Indian students and citizens, but has eroded all principles of justice and equality. It is consistently trampling upon the lives and livelihood of poor people in the country. It is therefore important to rise up against the policies and actions of the government," it said.

