Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP bypolls: BJP leads in 20 seats, Congress ahead in seven

Bhadoria is trailing by only 175 votes. Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 20 seats by margins ranging from 181 votes (Agar) to 22,456 votes (Sanchi), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Karera and Biora constituencies.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 12:59 IST
MP bypolls: BJP leads in 20 seats, Congress ahead in seven
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in seven seats, as per the trends of counting on Tuesday. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena constituency.

However, three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government including Aidal Singh Kansana (Sumaoli), Girraj Dandotia (Dimani) and OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon) are trailing behind their Congress rivals. Bhadoria is trailing by only 175 votes.

Elsewhere, BJP candidates are leading in 20 seats by margins ranging from 181 votes (Agar) to 22,456 votes (Sanchi), while Congress contestants are ahead in Sumaoli, Dimni, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Karera and Biora constituencies. Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 9,554 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mugaoli, Surkhi, Bada Malhera, Anuppur, Sanchi, Agar, Hatpiplya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Saver, Suwasara and Jaura seats. A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, had contested the byelections held on November 3 for which a voter turnout of 70.27 per cent was recorded.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. A record 314,000 British workers...

Diwali gone up in smoke, say traders facing huge losses after firecracker ban

Traders and shopkeepers in Delhi said their Diwali has gone up in smoke after the ban on all kinds of firecrackers and that they will face huge losses as crackers worth lakhs of rupees have already been stocked by them. The traders and shop...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new coronavirus infections, 72 deaths

Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 444,348, data from the countrys COVID-19 task force showed.The data added 72 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number to 14,761. Indonesia has ...

Tokyo Dome says to hold shareholder meeting to vote on activist proposal

Tokyo Dome Corp, owner of the home stadium of Japans Yomiuri Giants baseball club, said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on an activist proposal to oust its top management.Tokyo Dome has become the late...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020