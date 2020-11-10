Wales scraps next year's school exams because of COVID - BBC

Wales scraps next year's school exams because of COVID - BBCReuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:41 IST
Wales has cancelled all school exams next summer, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams, with all grades instead based on classroom assessments.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams, the BBC said. Assessments would instead be done under teacher supervision next year.