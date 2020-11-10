Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motshekga pays tribute to teachers for upholding quality of teaching

Motshekga said this when she fielded oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:34 IST
Motshekga pays tribute to teachers for upholding quality of teaching
Motshekga said parents, through school governing bodies, have played an important role in supporting schools and advising the department. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has paid tribute to the role teachers have played in upholding the standard and quality of teaching and learning despite being confronted by the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Motshekga said this when she fielded oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

"I can't stress the importance of teachers. Teachers are actually the education system. The system rests on their shoulders … They are very critical.

"But not only critical in making sure that we have learning and teaching, but in just the system under general. For instance, under COVID-19, we quickly had to get regulations in place to manage the situation like how we deal with teacher comorbidities and the many other challenges that we were confronted with for the first time," she said.

Motshekga also commended the role played by teacher unions.

"Teacher unions were also magnanimous in many respects that were able, with their support, to conclude the collective agreement of 2020.

"They were able to assist us, through their structures, to monitor compliance in schools and advise us when things would go wrong but more than anything, they were part of the trimming of the curriculum and also most of the decisions that we had to take.

Motshekga said parents, through school governing bodies, have played an important role in supporting schools and advising the department. She said in some instances parents were also able to mediate where there were tensions between the department and teacher unions.

Measures implemented

Motshekga said, meanwhile when the pandemic brought learning to a ground halt, the department implemented a number of measures to improve the quality of teaching and learning as part of the department's broader strategy as well as to help the education sector recover to save the academic year.

This included trimming the curriculum to ensure that there is a comprehensive curriculum recovery framework, as well as extending the academic year to 15 December to make sure the sector claws back lost time.

Motshekga also said the department's Director-General convenes weekly meetings with provinces to make sure the department can respond to realities on the ground.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murder in baby deaths

A British nurse has been arrested for the third time in relation to the deaths of more than a dozen babies at a hospital, police said Tuesday. Police said the woman was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight b...

30 deaths, 2,155 fresh virus cases in UP

Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,155 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,01,311. So far, 7,261 people have succumbed to the infection in the state, according to a health bull...

Maha govt wants to set up good schools for quality education: Aaditya

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government wants to build a new Maharashtra and set up good schools where students will have the privilege of getting quality education. Thackeray was speaking in the presence...

Dutch COVID-19 wave recedes, hospitals still strained

Dutch authorities warned on Tuesday that social distancing measures must remain in place despite a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, as hospitals remain under pressure due to heavy numbers of COVID-19 patients. The National Institute for Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020