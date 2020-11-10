Education institutions in HP to remain closed for a fortnight from tomorrow: Minister

Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to close all education institutions for a fortnight from November 11 to 25, a minister said on Tuesday. The decision of closing education institutions from November 11 to 25 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

Giving details about the cabinet decisions, Bhardwaj said special leave in all the education institutions in the state would be observed in view of the recent COVID-19 situation. The educational institutions were only recently opened after a series of lockdowns imposed in the state since March to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

