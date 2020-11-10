2 govt employees, middleman arrested in bribery cases in Rajasthan

Two government employees and a middleman were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in bribery cases, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. ACB DGP B L Soni said that accused middleman Bhagwan Sahay Meena was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 30,000 from the complainant here for getting an insurance claim after his mother's death. In Pali district, Pramod Kumar, an accountant posted at primary healthcare centre in Raipur, was arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe to pass food bills meant for pregnant women under a government scheme, he said. In Udaipur, junior clerk Mahendra Kumar was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 to get approval for building construction under the Indira Awas Yojna. All accused have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.