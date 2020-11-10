Left Menu
BJP becomes largest party in Karnataka Legislative Council

The results for one- Karnataka South East Graduates' constituency is still expected, official sources said. In Bengaluru Teachers' constituency, BJP's Puttanna defeated AP Ranganath of the JD(S) by 2,228 votes. The BJP retained the Karnataka West Graduates' constituency with the party candidate SV Sankanur defeating Congress' R M Kuberappa by a margin of 11,409 votes. While Sankanur polled 23,857 votes, Kuberappa got 12,448 votes.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has won three legislative council seats for which results were declared on Tuesday, thereby increasing its strength in the upper house to 30. The results for one- Karnataka South East Graduates' constituency is still expected, official sources said.

In Bengaluru Teachers' constituency, BJP's Puttanna defeated AP Ranganath of the JD(S) by 2,228 votes. While Puttanna, who had joined BJP from JD(S) earlier this year, secured 7,335 votes, Ranganath got 5,107 votes.

Congress' Praveen Peter came third polled 782 votes. In Karnataka North East Teachers' constituency, sitting MLC Congress' Sharanappa Mattur was defeated by BJP's Shashil G Namoshi by 3,130 votes.

While Mattur polled 7,082 votes, Namoshi secured 10,212 votes. The BJP retained the Karnataka West Graduates' constituency with the party candidate SV Sankanur defeating Congress' R M Kuberappa by a margin of 11,409 votes.

While Sankanur polled 23,857 votes, Kuberappa got 12,448 votes. The four constituencies went for voting October 28.

By winning three seats, the ruling BJP has become the single largest party in the Council with 30 seats, it is followed by Congress with 29 seats including the chairman. The JD(S) has 14 seats and there is one independent.

