14 scientists from IIT-BHU in world's top 2 pc scientists' list by Stanford University

At least 14 scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Banaras Hindu University have figured among the top two per cent scientists in a global list compiled by the prestigious Standford University. The list, published by Stanford University, also includes 22 faculty members or researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

At least 14 scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Banaras Hindu University have figured among the top two per cent scientists in a global list compiled by the prestigious Standford University. The US-based Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India. "The list includes the name of 14 professors of Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). All these have been selected on the basis of their research paper's international evaluation," IIT BHU Director Pramod Kumar Jain said.

The fourteen faculty members include -- Rajiv Prakash, Dean (Research and Development); Pralaya Maiti and Dhananjay Pandey from the School of Material Science and Technology; Yogesh Chandra Sharma and PC Pandey from the Chemistry Department; Brahmeshwar Mishra, Sanjay Singh, SK Singh and MS Muthu from Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology; Devendra Kumar from Ceramic Engineering; Subir Das from Mathematical Sciences; Rakesh Kumar Singh from Physics; Zahra Sarkar from Mechanical Department and Om Prakash. The list, published by Stanford University, also includes 22 faculty members or researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. PTI GJS RDM RDM

