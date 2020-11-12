Left Menu
Mohammed Ibrahim elected as new National President of SSANU

12-11-2020
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has elected its new National President Mohammed Ibrahim of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, according to a report by Premium Times.

Ibrahim was elected at the end of the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of SSANU, based on the theme "Respecting the Sanctity of Collective Bargaining in Democracy".

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities meeting held in Abuja also elected Leku Ador Leku, as the member of the National Administrative Council (NAC), Audu Isa, as the Vice President, North-East. SSANU also designated Abdussobor Salaam as Vice President, West, Ken Njoku (Vice President, South East), Abdulmalik Yunus (Vice President, North West), Azuma Chetan (Vice President South-South).

The other appointments are Emmanuel Nyiyongo (Vice President, North Central), Emmanuel Item (National Treasurer), M. J. Akanbi (National Financial Secretary), Jafar Bage (National Public Relations Officer), Aliyu Adamu, (National Internal Auditor), Agnes Nti (Women Leader) and Remilekun Sanni, Deputy Women Leader.

Ibrahim accepted his position as the new National President and thanked the delegates for the opportunity saying, "for this, I feel greatly humbled and deeply thankful and I salute you all." He expressed gratitude for choosing him saying, "today, you have used your votes to commit me to the onerous task of rebuilding, repositioning, and retooling this Union."

