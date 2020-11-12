Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM hands over appointment letters to over 1,400 junior engineers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 1,438 junior engineers of the Irrigation and Water Resources department pointing out that the youth who are appointed through honest and transparent means show honesty in their work.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:50 IST
UP CM hands over appointment letters to over 1,400 junior engineers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 1,438 junior engineers of the Irrigation and Water Resources department pointing out that the youth who are appointed through honest and transparent means show honesty in their work. "When a youth gets selected through a transparent manner that honesty is seen in his work. He gives his best throughout his life but when anyone gets employment through pressure and pull, it leads to corruption," the Chief Minister said while handing out appointment letters to five of the selected junior engineers at a programme organised at his official residence here.

In his interaction through video-conference, the Chief Minister enquired if the newly-appointed junior engineers had to pay money to anyone for getting the jobs. Several of them answered that they have been selected on the basis of their merit.

He also stressed that the thrust of his government is on honesty and transparency in the recruitment process and merit is the main criteria for getting jobs. "The youth who are getting jobs today are capable and competent and the state will get the benefit of their abilities," he said while congratulating the new appointees for getting their letters on the occasion of of Dhanteras.

The Chief Minister asked them to give their best for the progress of the country and society during their service period. He also praised the working of the Irrigation and Water Resources department over the past three years and said that it was exemplary.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris' job?

Election Day is over but California already is consumed with its next high-profile political contest the competition to fill Kamala Harris soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat. In this race only one vote matters, because there is only one vote...

EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

The European Union unveiled Thursday its first strategy for improving the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex and queer people, amid deep concern about widespread discrimination, notably in Poland. The EUs ex...

Goa's COVID-19 count up by 107; tally at 45,605

With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said. While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients rec...

33rd Guwahati Book Fair from December 30

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair by the state-run Publication Board Assam will begin from December 30, more than nine months after it was put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 12-day book fair is scheduled from December 30 to January 10 next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020