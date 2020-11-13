Left Menu
Development News Edition

Set of priorities for early learning released to build fairer education system

“The election delivered a clear mandate from New Zealanders to accelerate our plan to reduce inequalities and make more training opportunities available as the country recovers from COVID-19,” Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-11-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 07:19 IST
Set of priorities for early learning released to build fairer education system
“I am confident that the education system, in responding to this set of priorities, will give students the skills and confidence needed to succeed in education, in work and in life,” Chris Hipkins said.  Image Credit: hanscom

The Government has released a set of priorities for early learning through to tertiary education and lifelong learning to build a stronger, fairer education system that delivers for all New Zealanders.

"The election delivered a clear mandate from New Zealanders to accelerate our plan to reduce inequalities and make more training opportunities available as the country recovers from COVID-19," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"We have a significant programme of work in education which began in our first term in Government to improve the wellbeing of students and teachers, lift achievement and investing to train and reskill New Zealanders.

"It's now about building on those foundations as we prioritise programmes like the rollout of the Free and Healthy School Lunches, move to significantly close the pay gap for teachers working in education and care centres, replace the blunt and outdated decile system and target additional tertiary spending in areas that are critical for the country's economic recovery.

"The Government's direction in education is set out in two documents. The new statement of National Education Learning Priorities (NELP) is a legal framework for early learning services, schools and Kura, and the new Tertiary Education Strategy (TES) sets out the priorities for tertiary providers."

These documents signal that the Government is committed to making a meaningful difference in areas, including:

reducing barriers to education for all learners

ensuring places of learning are safe, inclusive and free from racism, discrimination and bullying

developing staff to strengthen teaching, leadership and learner support capability across the education workforce

collaborating with industries and businesses to ensure learners have the skills to succeed.

"From scrapping NCEA exam fees, implementing free fees for the first year of tertiary study, the school donations scheme, setting clear expectations for the pastoral care of students, and connecting more students to the internet, we have made significant progress over the last three years towards an education system that makes sure no one is left behind.

"I am confident that the education system, in responding to this set of priorities, will give students the skills and confidence needed to succeed in education, in work and in life," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Trans-Tasman crossover matches for Super Rugby confirmed

New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides will participate in trans-Tasman crossover matches at the end of their respective domestic competitions next year, signalling a detente in a public and bitter dispute between the countries rugby ...

ANALYSIS-Grain grab: China's global hunt for feed grains roils world market

Chinese feed producers, pig farmers and traders are reshaping the global grain market as they scour the world for supplies amid a domestic shortfall that sent local corn prices to record highs and is expected to fuel global food inflation i...

Cricket-Kohli's absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.Kohli will head home after the series-opening test a...

Measles surge worldwide in 2019 reaching highest number of cases in 23 years

Measles surged worldwide in 2019 reaching the highest number of reported cases in 23 years. Highlighted in a publication by the World Health Organization WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, measles cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020