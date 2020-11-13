Set of priorities for early learning released to build fairer education system

The Government has released a set of priorities for early learning through to tertiary education and lifelong learning to build a stronger, fairer education system that delivers for all New Zealanders.

"The election delivered a clear mandate from New Zealanders to accelerate our plan to reduce inequalities and make more training opportunities available as the country recovers from COVID-19," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"We have a significant programme of work in education which began in our first term in Government to improve the wellbeing of students and teachers, lift achievement and investing to train and reskill New Zealanders.

"It's now about building on those foundations as we prioritise programmes like the rollout of the Free and Healthy School Lunches, move to significantly close the pay gap for teachers working in education and care centres, replace the blunt and outdated decile system and target additional tertiary spending in areas that are critical for the country's economic recovery.

"The Government's direction in education is set out in two documents. The new statement of National Education Learning Priorities (NELP) is a legal framework for early learning services, schools and Kura, and the new Tertiary Education Strategy (TES) sets out the priorities for tertiary providers."

These documents signal that the Government is committed to making a meaningful difference in areas, including:

reducing barriers to education for all learners

ensuring places of learning are safe, inclusive and free from racism, discrimination and bullying

developing staff to strengthen teaching, leadership and learner support capability across the education workforce

collaborating with industries and businesses to ensure learners have the skills to succeed.

"From scrapping NCEA exam fees, implementing free fees for the first year of tertiary study, the school donations scheme, setting clear expectations for the pastoral care of students, and connecting more students to the internet, we have made significant progress over the last three years towards an education system that makes sure no one is left behind.

"I am confident that the education system, in responding to this set of priorities, will give students the skills and confidence needed to succeed in education, in work and in life," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)