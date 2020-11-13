Bedi wants pledge be taken to erase child abuse from world

Extending her best wishes tochildren on the eve of the celebration of Children's Day, thePuducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday stressedthe need for taking a pledge to erase child abuse from theface of the globe

In her message, she said, "Children are not only God`sgift to parents but also to the nation. They are the base ofthe future of the country as they would take the countrytowards a new and progressive path." The former IPS officer said the children should bemotivated and brought upas responsible future citizens