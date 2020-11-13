Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-matric hostels to re-open from November 17: Minister

The hostels, managed by the Social Welfare Department, are being opened in the wake of colleges re- opening for graduate and postgraduate students, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Friday. "As was decided in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on October 23, the classes will begin for graduate and postgraduate students from November 17.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:33 IST
Post-matric hostels to re-open from November 17: Minister

Karnataka government has ordered opening of post-matric hostels in the state from November 17. The hostels, managed by the Social Welfare Department, are being opened in the wake of colleges re- opening for graduate and postgraduate students, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Friday.

"As was decided in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on October 23, the classes will begin for graduate and postgraduate students from November 17. In this backdrop post-matric hostels managed by the Social Welfare Department across the state will function from November 17," he tweeted. The state government had, on October 23, decided to re-open engineering, diploma, degree colleges (including PG) that were shut for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It had said the students would have an option to either attend the classes physically or online or can go in for blended learning by using both options. Subsequently, the government also formulated standard operating procedures for the colleges to follow once they reopen.

To facilitate students for their academic activities, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a press release that it has decided to allow them to use its bus services in the city by producing the student pass issued last year or the current year college fee receipt or college ID..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation Marks World Diabetes Day 2020 Through Their Diabetes Blue Points Program to Advance Diabetes Care in African, Asian and Latin American Countries

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Harare, Zimbabwe Business Wire India Merck Foundation has enrolled about 500 doctors from 39 countries to one-year diploma and two-year master degree to build Diabetes, cardiovascular preventive and endocrin...

EPL Ltd to acquire Creative Stylo Packs; to pick 72.5% stake

Chennai, Nov 13PTI The board of EPL Limited, formerly Essel Propack Ltd, has approved the acquisition of Creative Stylo Packs Ltd in a part-cash and part-stock transaction. Creative Stylo Packs is an established manufacturer of corrugated b...

11 Germans charged with alleged far-right terror plot

Eleven German men have been charged with belonging to a far-right terror organisation on allegations they were planning deadly attacks on Muslims to create unrest and eventually overthrow the German government, prosecutors said Friday. Fede...

Russian COVID cases hit record as Moscow overnight closures begin

Russia reported a record 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday, as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.Despite a recent surge, Russian authorities have resisted imposin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020