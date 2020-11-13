Names of poet, 2 others for nominated MLC seats finalised

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): The Telangana Cabinet on Fridaydecided to nominate a prominent Telugu poet and two others tothe Legislative Council

The Cabinet finalised the names of poet-composerGoratiVenkanna, former minister and leader of Washermen'sAssociation Baswaraju Saraiah and leader of Arya VaisyaSangham Boggarapu Dayanand, an official press release said

The government has sent these names to the GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan for approval, it said.