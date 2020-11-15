Left Menu
Registration of non-agricultural lands through 'Dharani' portal to begin on Nov 23

Initially only agricultural lands were registered through Dharani portal. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would launch the registration process of non-agricultural lands and properties on November 23, Rao was quoted as saying in an official release. On November 23, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will launch the registration process for the non-agricultural lands and properties," Rao said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 17:26 IST
Registration of non-agricultural lands and properties through 'Dharani', an integrated land record management system portal, will commence from November 23, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday. A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting held here.

On October 29, Rao had launched the online portal, which has records pertaining to about 1.46 crore acres of land and people can access the records any time at the click of button. Initially only agricultural lands were registered through Dharani portal.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would launch the registration process of non-agricultural lands and properties on November 23, Rao was quoted as saying in an official release. KCR, as Rao is referred to, said the process of registration of agricultural lands on Dharani portal has become popular among the people and received a very good response from them.

"We have decided to commence registration of non- agricultural lands and properties after getting all the matters relating to the Dharani portal cleared. Hence, we waited for some days. On November 23, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will launch the registration process for the non-agricultural lands and properties," Rao said.

