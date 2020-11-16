Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy snowfall delays departure of CMs Adityanath, Rawat from Kedarnath

Heavy snowfall on Monday delayed the departure of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat for Badrinath after they had offered prayers at Kedarnath temple and attended a ceremony for the closure of its portals for winter.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:48 IST
Heavy snowfall delays departure of CMs Adityanath, Rawat from Kedarnath
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy snowfall on Monday delayed the departure of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat for Badrinath after they had offered prayers at Kedarnath temple and attended a ceremony for the closure of its portals for winter. The two chief ministers had arrived at Kedarnath on Sunday and were scheduled to leave for Badrinath temple after the closure of Kedarnath gates at 8.30 AM on Monday. Heavy snowfall began at Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till Monday, delaying their departure.

Both the chief ministers, however, appeared to be enjoying the snowfall. "Snow is the apparel of Baba Kedar. The snowfall is also good for the crops. It (snowfall) is a shower of divine blessings," Rawat told reporters in Kedarnath.

When asked about their delayed departure, Rawat said with a smile, "We would follow Baba Kedar's commands." An information department official in Chamoli said the two chief ministers were in Kedarnath as their helicopter could not take off due to the inclement weather. The chief ministers were scheduled to offer prayers at Badrinath temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Yogi also had to lay the foundation stone of a tourist guest house at Badrinath to be built by the Uttar Pradesh government.

There has been heavy snowfall in Badrinath too. The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples were closed for winter on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh: Kufri, Manali receive season's first snowfall

Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali received the first snowfall of the season on Monday, the meteorological department said. Kufri in Shimla district received 7 cm snowfall whereas Manali in Kullu district received 2 cm in ...

SEC Chairman Clayton to step down at end of year -statement

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will step down from his position at the end of the year, the agency said in a statement on Monday.Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has...

Afghanistan registers 228 new COVID-19 cases

Kabul Afghanistan, November 16 ANIXinhua Afghan Public Health Ministry has registered 228 new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 43,468, said a statement of the ministry released here Monda...

African Energy Chamber to launch annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list

The African Energy Chamber Chamber EnergyChamber.org is pleased to launch its second annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list. Forming part of its Africa Energy Outlook 2021 report, the list profiles key individuals who are expected to impact ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020