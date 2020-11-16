Left Menu
Merkel, German governors to assess lockdown

Local media reported that possible new measures could include recommendations to further reduce social contacts and to cut school classes in half and have elementary school children wear masks too.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will assess the effects of a nearly two-week-long partial lockdown with state governors in a video conference Monday

Germany went into a partial lockdown at the beginning of November that included closing restaurants, cafes and cultural institutions, but left open schools and stores after virus figures spiked exponentially in October. The rise of new infections has since slowed down, but on Friday the country still registered a new record of 23,542 cases. On Monday, 10,824 new cases were reported by the country's disease control center. However, virus figures are usually lower at the beginning of the week because there's less testing on weekends

Merkel and the 16 state governors will begin their evaluation of the country's coronavirus situation in the afternoon. Local media reported that possible new measures could include recommendations to further reduce social contacts and to cut school classes in half and have elementary school children wear masks too. So far, only high school students have to wear masks in class.

