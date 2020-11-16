3,000 people from India, abroad virutally take part in tribal conclave

Around 3,000 people from all over the country and abroad have digitally converged for an annual tribal conclave, aiming at showcasing traditional practices and heritage. Organised by the Tata Steel Foundation, the five-day conclave 'Samvaad' kicked off on Sunday.

"'Samvaad 2020' is into its seventh edition. The ongoing constraints on physical assembly and movement have compelled us to recalibrate the model for this year. We have come up with a format which should be effective and will take the dialogue to people across the world digitally," Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran said. This year, the conclave will witness participation of 3,000 people of 114 tribes from 23 states of India, five Union Territories and 17 countries including Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal, Kenya, Philippines, Thailand and Tanzania, the company said in a release.

The event began by paying homage to revered tribal icon Birsa Munda, with his birth anniversary coinciding with the ceremony, it said. "The next four days will witness a cross-pollination of ideas among tribal women and men who will join online and celebrate the vibrant cultures of the different tribes," the release said.

The 'Samvaad' ecosystem has brought together more than 30,000 people from 117 tribes across 27 states of India and 18 countries in the last six years, Tata Steel added.