Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passes away
Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi "Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a release issued here. In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST
"Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a release issued here. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.
