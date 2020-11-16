Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passes away

Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi "Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a release issued here. In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:32 IST
Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passes away

Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi

"Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a release issued here. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works. "He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday.Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigation...

Pakistan bans public rallies after rise in COVID infections

Pakistan on Monday banned public political rallies after recording its highest daily coronavirus infections since July for four days running. Several huge religious and anti-government public rallies have been held in major cities in recent...

AIADMK accuses ally BJP of attempting 'vote bank politics on religion' in TN

In a blunt message to its ally BJP, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said it would not allow the formers Vel Yatra and permit attempts towards what it called politics of vote bank based on religion. Amid remarks by AIADMK ministers...

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

Bringing a glimmer of hope to a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, biotech giant Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 per cent effective. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Modernas announcement com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020