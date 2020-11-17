Left Menu
Delhi's draft electoral roll sees rise of over 1.5 lakh voters

"Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with respect to January 1,2021 as the qualifying date, has been commenced in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, with draft publication of electoral roll on November 16, 2020," the CEO Office said in a statement. The total number of electors in Delhi is 1,51,723 more than the figure published in January, as per data shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 01:03 IST
Delhi's draft electoral roll sees rise of over 1.5 lakh voters

Delhi's draft electoral roll published Monday shows a rise of over 1.5 lakh in the total number of electors in the city compared to the last published roll this January. The total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,48,43,859 in the draft roll and there is an increase in the number of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the one published on January 6, according to the Delhi CEO Office.

With the release of the draft electoral roll, the Election Commission has also begun the process to induct new voters in the electoral list who have either turned 18 or will complete that age by January 1 next year, officials said. "Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with respect to January 1,2021 as the qualifying date, has been commenced in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, with draft publication of electoral roll on November 16, 2020," the CEO Office said in a statement.

The total number of electors in Delhi is 1,51,723 more than the figure published in January, as per data shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here. The number of male, female and third gender electors are: 81,33,440; 67,09,508; and 911, respectively, according to the latest draft roll. The numbers for the January 6 roll were - 80,55,686; 66,35,635 and 815.

Besides, including new voters, another objective for the summary revision exercise is to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll. People can file claims and objections by January 5, 2021. "Special camps in senior secondary schools, colleges, polytechnics and ITIs would be held in November and December," a senior official said.

Final electoral rolls would be published on January 15. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies (ACs) and seven Lok Sabha seats. Matiala assembly constituency has maximum (4,25,629) electors while Chandi Chowk has minimum (1,25,954) in that category.

Among Assembly seats, Tilak Nagar (AC-29) has the highest gender ratio at 951 while Tughlakabad (AC-52) has the lowest at 681. Thirty-five ACs have a gender ratio more than the state's gender ratio - 825..

