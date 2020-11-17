Left Menu
Christian priests to take out march against 'discrimination' in Kerala

The members of the Kerala Council of Churches (KCC), an ecumenicalbody of churches in the southern state, will conduct the protest march from the Martyr's Column to the Secretariat, the administrativehub here. A constituent member of the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI), the KCC currently has 18 churches and the objective of the body is tobring together the Churches and other Christian organizations for mutual consultation, assistance and cooperative action in all matters related to Christian endeavour.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A group of Christian priests will take out a march in the state capital on November 18 to protest the alleged discrimination and denialof rights against the community by the authorities.

A constituent member of the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI), the KCC currently has 18 churches and the objective of the body is tobring together the Churches and other Christian organizations for mutual consultation, assistance and cooperative action in all matters related to Christian endeavour. In a press statement, the KCC urged to implement all promises made in the election manifesto by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Among the many demands it raised, the Council wanted the government to adopt a stand favouring Dalit Christians in a case related to the reservation for the community and to set up a welfare board for the Christian religious teachers based on the model of madrasa teachers, the statement added.

