Police traces 16-year-old girl who eloped with lover

A 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were traced here by police on Tuesday, a day after the inter-faith couple eloped, an official said. The SP said a police team was sent to Shravasti district, but they were not found there. "The location of the two was first traced to Sonepat in Haryana.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:13 IST
A 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were traced here by police on Tuesday, a day after the inter-faith couple eloped, an official said. Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the girl worked at a general store in Panchpeer Tiraha in Shahjahanpur. The man, Riyaz Khan (23), who hails from Shravasti district, used to bring stock to the store from godowns.

"It was here that a love affair developed between them. On Monday, Khan and the minor eloped, prompting the girl's father to register a complaint against him," Kumar said. The SP said a police team was sent to Shravasti district, but they were not found there.

"The location of the two was first traced to Sonepat in Haryana. They were found in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday," Kumar said. The accused said he returned to Shahjahanpur as police were repeatedly raiding his home in Shravasti, the SP said. Khan was staying in rented accommodation in Shahjahanpur, where he used to work.

He has been sent to jail, while the minor taken for medical examination, police said.

