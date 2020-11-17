ICAI opens representative office in Leh

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday opened a representative office in Leh

"This initiative will aid in development of the newly-formed Union Territory by extending support to government initiatives besides spreading knowledge in the field of accountancy and facilitating services to the upcoming and existing members and students," it said in a release

According to the release, 75 percent of the registration fee will be waived for students pursuing chartered accountancy courses from the Union Territory of Ladakh.