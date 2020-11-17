Left Menu
Development News Edition

New partnership to boost maternal and newborn health in East and Southern Africa

Some 10,000 health workers will be trained to support mothers and newborns in Africa through a partnership between the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and Laerdal Global Health, the non-profit arm of a Norwegian company that provides innovative training, educational and therapy solutions for emergency medical care and patient safety.

UN News | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:38 IST
New partnership to boost maternal and newborn health in East and Southern Africa

The five-year programme, announced on Tuesday, aims to improve maternal and newborn health in some of the communities with the highest mortality rates in Eastern and Southern Africa.

It will start in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Kenya, and later expand to other countries in the region.

“Investing in the health of women and children is a smart investment”, said Mohamed M. Malick Fall, the Regional Director for UNICEF.

“Indeed, investing in the health of the poorest children and communities saves nearly twice as many lives as equivalent investments.”

‘Alarming’ mortality rates

Although the world has witnessed very promising progress in maternal and neonatal health over the past decades, maternal and newborn mortality rates in the Eastern and Southern Africa region remain alarming, according to UNICEF.

In 2017, roughly 70,000 women there died due to complications during pregnancy and birth, while in 2019, more than 440,000 newborns died in the first 28 days after birth.

“Our new partnership with Laerdal Global Health will bring investment, research and innovation to help improve the delivery of quality health services”, said Mr. Fall.

“Additionally, the partnership will seek new solutions to avert preventative maternal and newborn deaths.”

Scaling-up to save lives

Together with governments, UNICEF and Laerdal Global Health will provide training for 10,000 health workers, focusing on safe pregnancy and births, by 2025.

The partners will implement the ‘Helping Mothers Survive and Helping Babies Survive’ training programmes, which are designed to reduce maternal and newborn mortality in low-resource settings.

The trainings are based on simulation methodology and will equip health professionals with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to succeed, said UNICEF. They also have a “refresher component”, thus ensuring long-term and sustainable capacity building.

UNICEF will contribute lifesaving equipment for newborns and training of health workers, while Laerdal Global Health will provide educational materials and simulators through the company’s ‘Buy One, Gift One’ scheme for customers in high-income countries.

In 2012, Laerdal Medical established a ‘Buy One, Gift One’ initiative, “where birth simulators sold in high-income countries support training programmes in low-resource settings”, said Tore Laerdal, Chairman for Laerdal.

“We look forward to our cooperation with UNICEF where we will use a combination of on-site and remote learning solutions to contribute to scaling-up more efficient training modules that can save lives.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian Authority resuming cooperation with Israel, Palestinian official says

The Palestinian Authority will resume civil and security cooperation with Israel suspended in May over a now-frozen Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian minister said on Tuesday.Civil Affairs Minister Hussein...

A lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back

A lost dogs journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions limiting movement from a town on one side of the St John River to a Maine town on the other. Diamond, a German shepherd, escaped from her ho...

Dutch PM Rutte: coronavirus lockdown to continue into December

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said most of the countrys current coronavirus lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December, despite a recent decline in the number of new cases.Its nice what weve achieved toge...

Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Pfizer Inc didnt conspire with anyone to delay release of efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.The e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020