Youth Congress petitions Mizoram Guv for action against 4 MLAs for 'office of profit'

The Youth Congress has submitted a petition to Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai seeking legal action against three ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators and one independent MLA for holding 'office of profit'. The four legislators are drawing salaries from Mizoram University (MZU) and also enjoying the facilities extended to MLAs, Youth Congress state chief Lalmalsawma Nghaka said on Wednesday.

MNF legislator F Lalnunmawia is a botany professor in MZU, while his party colleagues L Thangmawia and Vanlaltanpuia and independent MLA Vanlalthlana are regular faculty members of MZU-affiliated Pachhunga University College (PUC) in Aizawl, he said. As per the university's rules, a faculty member can contest Lok Sabha or assembly elections and if elected, can take Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) for a maximum of 10 years, Lalmalsawma said.

If the teachers do not take leave, they can continue with 50 per cent of the academic workload and can choose to draw salary either from the educational institution or the legislature, he said. "The four MLAs, while drawing their salaries from the MZU, are also enjoying facilities like water, electricity and telephone bills extended to legislators, which is a clear case of holding 'office of profit'," the Youth Congress leader said.

Also, three of the MLAs have been appointed as vice chairmen of various implementing boards under the state's flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) and given the rank of Minister of State (MoS). They enjoy travel and dearness allowances as MoS, he said.

In the 2018 assembly elections, F Lalnunmawia was elected from the Aizawl South-III seat, L Thangmawia from Lengteng, Vanlaltanpuia from Lunglei North and Vanlalthlana from Aizawl North-II constituency..