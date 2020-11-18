University of Ibadan ranks 401 in Global Ranking: Report

The University of Ibadan has graduated 528 students with a first degree in various disciplines out of the total 854 students that graduated, ranking the University at a position of 401 globally, according to a report by Today Ng. Whereas 220 were awarded Master degrees, 89 postgraduate diplomas, while 37 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, PhDs.

Despite funding challenges, the University ranked 401, among the first 500 universities in the world, by the list compiled by Times Higher Education for 2021. Abel Idowu Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, made the announcement on the 72nd foundation day celebration of the University earlier this Tuesday. He said, "a total of 528 students graduated with first degrees in various disciplines across all faculties of the institution, while 220 persons were awarded Master degrees."89 postgraduate diplomas were awarded while 37 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, PhDs.The university has been ranked 401 in the first 500 universities in the world by the Times Higher Education for 2021, despite challenges of funding."

Speaking on the achievement, Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari said, "I congratulate the Council, Management, Staff, and Students for this lofty achievement. I urge you to continue to aim higher and continue to work harder to make this great University the envy of all. I wish to assure you that, in spite of our diminished financial capacity, my Administration will continue to support you in your pursuit of global competitiveness,".

Rasheed applauded the University for maintaining its prestige by getting ranked among the first 500 universities in the world.