Left Menu
Development News Edition

University of Ibadan ranks 401 in Global Ranking: Report

A total of 854 students are graduated out of which 528 scored first degree, whereas 220 were awarded Master degrees, 89 postgraduate diplomas, while 37 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, PhDs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:21 IST
University of Ibadan ranks 401 in Global Ranking: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The University of Ibadan has graduated 528 students with a first degree in various disciplines out of the total 854 students that graduated, ranking the University at a position of 401 globally, according to a report by Today Ng. Whereas 220 were awarded Master degrees, 89 postgraduate diplomas, while 37 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, PhDs.

Despite funding challenges, the University ranked 401, among the first 500 universities in the world, by the list compiled by Times Higher Education for 2021. Abel Idowu Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, made the announcement on the 72nd foundation day celebration of the University earlier this Tuesday. He said, "a total of 528 students graduated with first degrees in various disciplines across all faculties of the institution, while 220 persons were awarded Master degrees."89 postgraduate diplomas were awarded while 37 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy Degrees, PhDs.The university has been ranked 401 in the first 500 universities in the world by the Times Higher Education for 2021, despite challenges of funding."

Speaking on the achievement, Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari said, "I congratulate the Council, Management, Staff, and Students for this lofty achievement. I urge you to continue to aim higher and continue to work harder to make this great University the envy of all. I wish to assure you that, in spite of our diminished financial capacity, my Administration will continue to support you in your pursuit of global competitiveness,".

Rasheed applauded the University for maintaining its prestige by getting ranked among the first 500 universities in the world.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020