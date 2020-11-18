98 pc rape accused in Delhi close relatives, acquaintances of victims: Police to parliamentary panel

Almost all of those accused of rape knew their victims, Delhi police told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday. Making a presentation before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on the heinous crime and the relationship between victims and accused, police said 98 per cent of rape victims in the national capital were either close relatives or acquaintances of the accused.

Along with the Delhi Police, officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Women and Child Development deposed before the panel, headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma, sources said. The agenda of the panel's meeting was rising crime against women.

In 44 per cent of the total rape cases in Delhi, the accused were from victim's family or a family friend, 13 per cent were relatives and 12 per cent neighbours, Delhi Police said. It also said 26 per cent accused are somehow known person to the victim, three per cent were either employer or co-workers and just two per cent unknown or stranger to the victim.

Sources said during the meeting, members of the panel suggested a slew of measures such as more emphasis on gender sensitisation and launching of awareness campaigns to prevent such cases. Those who attended the meeting included Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava, Commissioner of Delhi Police S N Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police Nuzhat Hassan.