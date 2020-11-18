Haryana CM orders formation of task forces to protect cattle

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:02 IST
In a bid to check cattle smuggling and their slaughter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officials to constitute an 11-member task force in every district

The force will include government and non-government members. It will include officers from Police, Animal Husbandry and Urban Local Bodies Departments besides five members from the Haryana Gau Seva Ayog, gaurakshak committees and “gau sevaks”, according to an official statement. “The objective of setting up the task force is to collect information about cattle smuggling and slaughtering through ground-level informers and their intelligence network working across the state and further take prompt action,” Khattar said while presiding over a meeting of the Haryana Gau Seva Ayog. Khattar said the government will provide grants to all 'gaushalas' according to the proportion of productive and non-productive cattle

During the meeting, it was decided that the grant being given to the “gaushalas” will only be given on the recommendations of the Haryana Gau Seva Ayog.

