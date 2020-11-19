Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day long All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 25 at Tent City near Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district, an official said on Thursday. This annual event, better known as Speakers' Conference, aims to facilitate a dialogue between the presiding officers of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and other legislative bodies in the country.

"President Kovind will inaugurate the two-day long Speakers' Conference on November 25. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi will also remain present during the inaugural ceremony," Deputy secretary of Gujarat Assembly Secretariat C B Pandya said. "Delegates from across India, including Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of all the Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils are scheduled to attend this annual conference," he said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has given his assent to remain present in the closing ceremony to be held on November 26, Pandya said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also attend it..