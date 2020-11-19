Left Menu
Development News Edition

Staff body of St Stephen's calls for setting up of panel to reach out to students in financial need

"The staff association would like to request you to set up a committee comprising the heads of all 11 courses taught in the college to consider the needs of students for financial support and disburse all scholarships, financial aid and bursaries urgently," president of the body Nandita Narain said in a letter to the principal. "As we are all aware, the pandemic has caused great distress in the society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:33 IST
Staff body of St Stephen's calls for setting up of panel to reach out to students in financial need

The staff association of the St Stephen's college here has written to the principal, asking for the setting up of a committee to reach out to students facing monetary issues, following an LSR college student allegedly committing suicide over financial constraints in continuing with her studies. "The staff association would like to request you to set up a committee comprising the heads of all 11 courses taught in the college to consider the needs of students for financial support and disburse all scholarships, financial aid and bursaries urgently," president of the body Nandita Narain said in a letter to the principal.

"As we are all aware, the pandemic has caused great distress in the society. There is an increased financial hardship and some of our students are facing genuine difficulties in accessing online classes and paying the fees. Some of the faculty members have been receiving requests from students for help with both the payment of fees and also for obtaining devices to attend the online classes. We fear that there are many more students out there who have not yet reached out," she added. The association suggested that the college can issue a notification on its website, inviting applications from the interested students, and the committee of heads, on the basis of the applications, can decide on the disbursal of aids.

"Further, some students will also be needing support with devices to help them attend classes and also to give their exams. Some years ago, the Delhi University had sent a large number of laptops to each college for use by the students and the faculty. If some of them are still functional, they could be made available to the students in need. We request the college administration to reach out to students and let them know of the availability of these devices," the letter said. "There has been a very tragic case of a student of a DU college committing suicide as a result of financial distress and the lack of institutional support," it pointed out and urged the principal to share suggestions on the same.

Aishwarya, a student of the Lady Sri Ram (LSR) College for Women and an IAS aspirant, was found hanging at her Shadnagar house in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 2. In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the 19-year-old said she did not want to burden her parents with her educational expenses, police said. The second-year BSc Mathematics (Honours) student had returned to Telangana from Delhi in March, after those staying in the hostel were asked to go home by the college authorities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Norway offers 136 Arctic oil exploration blocks

Norway will offer oil companies blocks in nine frontier areas in its latest licensing round, it said on Thursday, opening the way for a major expansion of exploration in the Arctic and drawing fierce criticism from environmental campaigners...

In the face of ridicule: one woman’s fight to bring sanitation to a Nepalese village

Born into the privilege and comforts of a high-caste Brahmin family in Nepal, Ratna Khawass life changed drastically when she got married to someone outside her social class, in 1968.She and her new husband moved to his home village in Belb...

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Britain announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War on Thursday, pledging to end the era of retreat as it seeks a post-Brexit role in a world Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned was more perilous than for decades.Joh...

Disturbed with manner in which HC “casually released” man on bail, says SC

The Supreme Court has set aside the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to a man in connection with a rape case, saying it is disturbed with the manner in which he was casually released. The apex court said that the high court, in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020