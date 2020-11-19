Left Menu
Development News Edition

RTE envisages quality education to children and for that teachers must be best, meritorious: SC

The Supreme Court has said that the right to education guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution would envisage quality education being imparted to the children and for that the teachers must be meritorious and the best of the lot The observation was made by the apex court while giving nod to the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to fix the cut off at 65-60 per cent in Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination (ATRE)-2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:33 IST
RTE envisages quality education to children and for that teachers must be best, meritorious: SC

The Supreme Court has said that the right to education guaranteed under Article 21A of the Constitution would envisage quality education being imparted to the children and for that the teachers must be meritorious and the best of the lot

The observation was made by the apex court while giving nod to the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to fix the cut off at 65-60 per cent in Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination (ATRE)-2019. The top court said that the endeavour on part of the State in attempting to secure the best of the teachers was therefore fully justified and allowed the state government to fill up all the vacancies for 69,000 assistant basic teachers as per the results it declared on May 12, this year. A bench of Justices U U Lalit and M M Shantanagoudar said that the fixation of cut off at 65-60 per cent in ATRE-2019 was perfectly valid and justified and “Considering the large number of candidates who appeared at ATRE-2019 as well as the nature and difficulty level of the examination, the cut off was designed to draw the best available talent”. It said, “the endeavour on part of the State in attempting to secure the best of the teachers was therefore fully justified. It needs no emphasis that the right to education guaranteed in terms of Article 21A of the Constitution would envisage quality education being imparted to the children which in turn, would signify that the teachers must be meritorious and the best of the lot”.   The bench, which dismissed a batch of petitions filed by ‘Shiksha Mitras’ against the Allahabad High Court’s last year order which had upheld the state government’s decision of fixing 65/60 per cent cut off marks said, “any process which applied equally to all the candidates and was designed to garner the best talent, cannot be called arbitrary or irrational”. The order in the matter was pronounced by the bench on Wednesday

It said, “we do not find any illegality or impropriety in fixation of cut off at 65-60 per cent vide order dated January 7, 2019. The facts on record indicate that even with this cut off the number of qualified candidates is more than twice the number of vacancies available”. The bench said that that after considering the nature and difficulty level of examination, the number of candidates who appeared, the concerned authorities have the requisite power to select a criteria which may enable getting the best available teachers.   Such endeavour will certainly be consistent with the objectives under the RTE Act, it said. The top court said that “In the circumstances, we affirm the view taken by the division bench of the High Court and conclude that in the present case, the fixation of cut off at 65-60 per cent, even after the examination was over, cannot be said to be impermissible. In our considered view, the government was well within its rights to fix such cut off”. The bench took note of the submission of Uttar Pradesh government that it was willing to give one more opportunity to ‘Shiksha Mitras’ to qualify in the next ATRE exams.   “We leave it to the discretion of the State Government to consider the manner and the modalities in which such opportunity can be availed of. Needless to say, the matter in that behalf is entirely left to the discretion of the State Government,” it said. The bench passed the order on a batch of petitions including the one filed by the 'Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association' challenging the Allahabad High Court decision to uphold the cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in the states.   The association and several other individual 'Shiksha Mitras' had challenged the UP government's order of January 7, 2019 by which the qualifying marks for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2019 were fixed at 65 and 60 for general and reserved categories respectively. The state government had taken a stand that the cut off was increased to the previous selection process to attract best candidates and there was nothing illegal in its decision. Several petitions were filed challenging the May 6 decision of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court which paved the way for completing the process for appointment of assistant basic teachers. On July 25, 2017, the top court had asked the state government to cancel the recruitment of 1,37, 517 teachers to the post of TET Assistant Teacher but give them the benefit of experience in two recruitments. Six months later, on January 17, 2018, the government had issued the order for the written examination for the assistant teachers' posts for the first time to hire 69,000 teachers.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Norway offers 136 Arctic oil exploration blocks

Norway will offer oil companies blocks in nine frontier areas in its latest licensing round, it said on Thursday, opening the way for a major expansion of exploration in the Arctic and drawing fierce criticism from environmental campaigners...

In the face of ridicule: one woman’s fight to bring sanitation to a Nepalese village

Born into the privilege and comforts of a high-caste Brahmin family in Nepal, Ratna Khawass life changed drastically when she got married to someone outside her social class, in 1968.She and her new husband moved to his home village in Belb...

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Britain announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War on Thursday, pledging to end the era of retreat as it seeks a post-Brexit role in a world Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned was more perilous than for decades.Joh...

Disturbed with manner in which HC “casually released” man on bail, says SC

The Supreme Court has set aside the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to a man in connection with a rape case, saying it is disturbed with the manner in which he was casually released. The apex court said that the high court, in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020