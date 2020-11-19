Consulate General of Republic of Korea, Srinivasan Services Trust distribute free kits

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea and social service division of TVS Motor Company, Srinivasan Services Trust, on Thursday distributed medical kits to Primary Health Centres and government schools in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of 'National Foundation Day' of that country. About 4,000 medical kits, comprising thermometers, handwash and sanitizers, were distributed to PHCs, government schools and anganwadis in these states.

Commemorating the day, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Young-seup Kwon and noted industrialist and TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan, the Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of Republic of Korea, hosted a community-connect initiative to renew ties of goodwill and friendship between the two countries, a press release said. "Korean companies have donated money and medicines to help India to overcome the Coronavirus. This is meaningful, considering that India helped during the Korean war, by dispatching medical units," Young-seup Kwon said.

"As Consul General covering the South of India, I will do my best to promote beautiful South India to Korean people and vice versa", he said. Venu Srinivasan, who is managing trustee of Srinivasan Services Trust, said, "we are committed to the sustainable development of local communities across the country, and we believe in being enablers of good health and well-being in rural India through a plethora of social interventions".

"Srinivasan Services Trust focuses on helping villages develop holistically and sustainably by working at the grassroot level to improve the quality of lives. I would like to extend my best wishes to the sustained development of meaningful ties of friendship between Korea and India", he said.