Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consulate General of Republic of Korea, Srinivasan Services Trust distribute free kits

About 4,000 medical kits, comprising thermometers, handwash and sanitizers, were distributed to PHCs, government schools and anganwadis in these states. Commemorating the day, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Young-seup Kwon and noted industrialist and TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan, the Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of Republic of Korea, hosted a community-connect initiative to renew ties of goodwill and friendship between the two countries, a press release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:36 IST
Consulate General of Republic of Korea, Srinivasan Services Trust distribute free kits

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea and social service division of TVS Motor Company, Srinivasan Services Trust, on Thursday distributed medical kits to Primary Health Centres and government schools in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of 'National Foundation Day' of that country. About 4,000 medical kits, comprising thermometers, handwash and sanitizers, were distributed to PHCs, government schools and anganwadis in these states.

Commemorating the day, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Young-seup Kwon and noted industrialist and TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan, the Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of Republic of Korea, hosted a community-connect initiative to renew ties of goodwill and friendship between the two countries, a press release said. "Korean companies have donated money and medicines to help India to overcome the Coronavirus. This is meaningful, considering that India helped during the Korean war, by dispatching medical units," Young-seup Kwon said.

"As Consul General covering the South of India, I will do my best to promote beautiful South India to Korean people and vice versa", he said. Venu Srinivasan, who is managing trustee of Srinivasan Services Trust, said, "we are committed to the sustainable development of local communities across the country, and we believe in being enablers of good health and well-being in rural India through a plethora of social interventions".

"Srinivasan Services Trust focuses on helping villages develop holistically and sustainably by working at the grassroot level to improve the quality of lives. I would like to extend my best wishes to the sustained development of meaningful ties of friendship between Korea and India", he said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Norway offers 136 Arctic oil exploration blocks

Norway will offer oil companies blocks in nine frontier areas in its latest licensing round, it said on Thursday, opening the way for a major expansion of exploration in the Arctic and drawing fierce criticism from environmental campaigners...

In the face of ridicule: one woman’s fight to bring sanitation to a Nepalese village

Born into the privilege and comforts of a high-caste Brahmin family in Nepal, Ratna Khawass life changed drastically when she got married to someone outside her social class, in 1968.She and her new husband moved to his home village in Belb...

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Britain announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War on Thursday, pledging to end the era of retreat as it seeks a post-Brexit role in a world Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned was more perilous than for decades.Joh...

Disturbed with manner in which HC “casually released” man on bail, says SC

The Supreme Court has set aside the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to a man in connection with a rape case, saying it is disturbed with the manner in which he was casually released. The apex court said that the high court, in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020