Demonstration in Meghalaya for implementation of ILP

Several organisations of Meghalaya on Thursday demonstrated across the state demanding that Inner Line Permit (ILP) be implemented in the state to protect the identity and rights of its indigenous people.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-11-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 01:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)

Several organizations of Meghalaya on Thursday demonstrated across the state demanding that Inner Line Permit (ILP) be implemented in the state to protect the identity and rights of its indigenous people. They also sought setting up of entry-exit points for restricting entry of outsiders to the Northeastern state.

Members of seven pro-ILP bodies organized a sit-in at Malki ground here and other parts of the state demanding that MLAs, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, go to New Delhi to protest against the Centre's "delay" in approving the resolution passed by the Assembly for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya. The ILP is a travel document required by outsiders, including people from other states of the country, to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The Centre decided to extend the ILP regime to Manipur in December last year to allay fears of the people of the northeastern state about the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. At that time, the Meghalaya Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding implementation of ILP in the state.

The Khasi Students Union, Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, Ri Bhoi Youth Federation, Garo Students Union, Achik Youth Welfare Organization and the Association for Democracy and Empowerment took part in the agitation..

