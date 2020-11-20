Private varsity's chancellor elected VP of Asia-Pacific body

Bhopal-based private-run Jagran Lakecity Universitys Chancellor Hari Mohan Gupta has been elected as the global second vice-president of the Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP). Gupta was elected as the global second vice-president of AUAP recently and will serve a two-year term - from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022 - said the city-based university in a release on Friday.

The Thailand-headquartered AUAP is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) holding a formal consultative status with UNESCO. The association serves as a platform for interaction and collaboration between members and be an effective voice of universities in Asia and the Pacific region, the release added.