Drugs seized in Manipal

A special team led by additional superintendent of police Kumar Chandra has seized 462 MDMA tablets and 15 grams of hydro cannabis from a place here,police sources said on Friday. This is the fifth raid by the special team in the last two months, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team searched a place where the narcotic drugs had been stored on Thursday. The total value of the seized narcotic drugs was put at Rs 15 lakh.